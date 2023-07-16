Robert Downey Jr. regrets playing 'Iron Man' for long time?

Robert Downey Jr has revealed that he was extremely concerned about playing his iconic Iron Man character for the Marvel Universe for an extended period.
Robert also discussed the choices of films he made after he quit his most-watched franchise.
Quoting the example of Oppenheimer, the Hollywood star said that he knew what Christopher Nolan was endorsing, but he decided to explore other genres and areas too.
“I knew there was a point where Chris Nolan was endorsing, Let’s work those other muscles, but let’s do it while rendering you devoid of your usual go-to thing", the Due Date actor told The New York Times Magazine.
However, he also signed another project before Oppenheimer, which did not receive much recognition in comparison to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“I finished the Marvel contract and then hastily went into what had all the promise of being another big, fun, well-executed potential franchise in Dolittle."
The 58-year-old actor said that him and his team were excited about the new project, but at the same time they were not excited about the merits of its execution.
“I had some reservations. Me and my team seemed a little too excited about the deal and not quite excited enough about the merits of the execution." He admitted: “But at that point I was bulletproof. I was the guru of all genre movies.”
Robert Downey Jr. will now be seen playing a significant role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, releasing on July 21.
David Beckham said "The next phase of our adventure starts here and I can´t wait to see Leo take to the pitch."
Florence Pugh, who joined the cast as Princess Irulan, is also unlikely to attend
Nolan himself is a part of the strike through the Writers Guild of America
Helen Geroge and Jack Ashton have now made the decision to put the focus on their children Lark and Wren
Christopher Nolan talks about accountability while using artificial intelligence
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ reveals some insight into the upcoming plot as well as the release date for season 5