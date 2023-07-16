Margot Robbie is ‘absolutely’ supporting SAG-AFTRA strike ahead of ‘Barbie’ release

Margot Robbie showed her support to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike that now joined that writers’ strike which began early in May.

The actress, 33, was giving interviews during the London premiere of the upcoming Greta-Gerwig directed movie about the iconic Mattel doll, when she was asked by Sky News, if she was supporting the strike.

The Birds of Prey star was quick to respond with, “Absolutely.” She added, “I very much am in support of all the unions and I’m a part of SAG, so I would absolutely stand by them.”

Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), announced in a press conference held on Thursday in Los Angeles, that they will call for a strike if their demands are not met.



The call to strike comes after the union’s negotiating committee’s talks with major studios and streaming services about a new contract failed, even after the deadline was extended by weeks, via CNN.

The strike calls means that all actors would halt working on scripted films and TV series and they will also not be promoting any upcoming work through premieres, interviews, or their social media accounts for the duration of the strike.

May actors have shown solidarity with the movement which includes the cast of Oppenheimer. As soon as the announcement was made, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr walked out of their London premiere in support of SAG-AFTRA.