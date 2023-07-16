Emilia Clarke remembers 'Star Wars' with Ben Mendelsohn

Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn are now in 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn has opened about the Star Wars where they previously was the part of.



During an interview with IMDB, the 36-year-old revealed she compared stories of the galactic franchise with his fellow actor in Secret Invasion.

"We did a little Star Wars swap…" the actor added.

"We talked about Star Wars a bit," Mendelsohn admitted.

"Would you want to revisit your Star Wars character?" the interviewer asked Clarke.

"Well, you know what, umm," then revealed, "I'm in Marvel now, I'm not allowed! What about you?"

"He built the Death Star, so I would potentially revisit, although it's difficult…for obvious reasons," Mendelsohn added, highlighting the fate of his Rogue One character Krennic.

The Game of Thrones star referred to his role in the franchise as "Mine is a little rogue, you see. My character is a little kind of... messy on the side situation."

"I'm very far from the empire, all that stuff."

Clarke played the love internet of Han Solo, Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018.

While Mendelsohn portrayed Director Krennic in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.