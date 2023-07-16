Morgan Fairchild 'devastated' after fiancé's death

Morgan Fairchild is mourning the loss of her longtime fiance, Mark Seiler, with whom she has been together for more than 36 years.

The grieving actress expressed that she is devasted after the traumatic loss.

Mark's death comes years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease which is said to have progressively damaging for parts of the brain over the years.

Fairchild shared the news of the sad demise via an Instagram post where she paid tribute to her late partner. She posted a photo of herself together with her late fiance Mark Seiler, reports Metro.

The past was captioned as, "#SadNews I’m so sorry to let you know that my beloved life partner & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday. He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be #LongCovid that killed him after his 3rd infection."

She continued, " He was a warm, brilliant & very funny man, and I am devastated. Hold your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am Sending Love To You All."



Friends and fans shared their condolences and supportive messages with the grieving actress in the comments section.

Deborah Roberts, an American Journalist wrote, "So sorry for your loss. What joy he seemed to speak! May the memories sustain you."

Richard Stengel wrote, "So terribly sorry. Thinking of you."