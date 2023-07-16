Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post shows bonding time with son Aire

Kylie Jenner recently delighted her fans by sharing adorable snapshots of her quality time spent with her son, Aire.
The renowned founder of Kylie Cosmetics took to Instagram last Friday, where she posted heartwarming photos of herself and her son enjoying a poolside moment together.
Jenner expressed her love and pride for her little one by captioning the post with "My big boy,"
According to People magazine, the first photo featured Kylie holding Aire as the kid rested on his mother's shoulder and placed his hand on her chest.
Kylie and Aire were matching in white T-shirts. The mother-son duo coordinated their outfits with khaki green separates, and Aire wore pants that matched the camouflage print cap of his mother.
Her hair was swept back in a low bun and she paired her shirt with a black mini skirt.
The second photo showed the TV star stroking Aire's cheek and the third image featured them both looking down as Aire held onto a small toy car playing around bubbles.
Another photo saw Aire leaning toward his mum while looking into the camera.
Kylie Jenner is a mum to two as she shares a son, Air, 17 months, and a daughter, Stormi, 5, with her ex-partner, rapper Travis Scott.
Jenner officially changed the name of her son from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, 16 months after the kid's birth.
