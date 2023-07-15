Kate Middleton hugs and comforts tearful Ons Jabeur in Wimbledon video

Royal fans are showering praises on Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales was seen Ons Jabeur after her defeat in Wimbledon.



In the clip seen by thousands of people, the Princess of Wales is seen comforting Ons after the latter's deafeat.



"I saw Catherine looking over at Ons, when Ons was crying and as she walked back to her chair, you could tell she really wanted to hug her. I knew she was going to," said tennis aficionado and royal observer Emily HRH.

Ons Jabeur on Saturday described her third defeat in a Grand Slam final as the "most painful" of her career but vowed to bounce back and break her jinx at the majors.

World number six Jabeur was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, one year after she lost the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina.

More pain followed at the US Open later in the year where she was runner-up again, this time to Iga Swiatek.

The 28-year-old is the eighth woman to lose her first three Grand Slam finals although she can take comfort from knowing that Chris Evert and Kim Clijsters suffered the same fate before going on to capture multiple titles.