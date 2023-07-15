Tish Cyrus reveals what she thinks about her daughter Noah Cyrus fiancé Pinkus

Tish Cyrus has recently revealed she’s happy for her daughter Noah Cyrus who got engaged to fashion designer Pinkus.



A source told US Weekly, “Tish thinks he’s perfect for Noah.”

“He completely supports her and has shown he's there for her no matter what,” stated the source.

The insider further mentioned that Noah and Pinkus are planning to tie the knot as soon as possible.

“Pinkus actually proposed a month ago,” remarked the source.

The source added, “He wants to design Noah's dress - it'll be truly one of a kind.”

Meanwhile, Tish also got engaged to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

Last month, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus and daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus opened up about her engagement through official Instagram account.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” added the singer.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple went public with their relationship in April and they have been engaged for more than a month.

Noah also wrote in the caption, “This past month of being your fiance and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.”

“I have never felt more loved or in love. I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I am so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live,” added the singer.