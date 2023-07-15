Blac Chyna reacts to Khloe Kardashian comment on being ‘third parent’ to her daughter

Blac Chyna has recently shared reaction after Khloe Kardashian made comment of being a “third parent to Dream Kardashian.



In an exclusive interview with TMZ, the model, who just marked 10 months of sobriety, revealed she’s “happy” to have Khloe’s support with her and ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian’s six-year-old.

Addressing Khloe’s social media post that said “it takes a village to rear children”, Blac responded, “As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides.”

“As a mother that's all I ask for,” stated the 35-year-old.

The mother-of-two pointed out, “Everything is good on both ends. We are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity.”

Blac added, “Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward.”

Earlier, Khloe appeared on Instagram and said, “I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close.”

“My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I am with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure,” said the reality star.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur also addressed Rob and Blac individually on her social media post as she called the model by her real name, Angela White.

Khloe mentioned, “Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life.”