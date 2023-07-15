Kourtney Kardashian takes daughter to Hawaii as birthday gift

Media personality Kourtney Kardashian revealed multiple photos from their time in the beautiful Kauai

Kourtney Kardashian took her daughter Penelope Disick and her friends to Hawaii as a gift for her 11th birthday. Media personality Kourtney revealed multiple photos from their time in the beautiful Kauai.

She decorated the caption of the post with a rainbow, writing: “Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday. Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic.”





In the very first picture, Kourtney stuck her tongue out at the camera while her eyes were hidden by a pair of shades while Penelope touched her head while lightly squinting.

Another of the photos showed Kourtney, who is awaiting the arrival of her fourth child, donning a black bikini while shielding herself from the sun with a hat and a pair of shades.

The third picture showed Penelope with her cousin, 10-year-old North West as they had their arms around each other while the scenery stretched out behind them.