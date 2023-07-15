Will Leonardo DiCaprio ever settle down with Gigi Hadid?

Leonardo DiCaprio's close pals are "convinced" he will never settle down with Gigi Hadid as he does not seem to have any desire to get married.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor is said to be enjoying his "bachelor lifestyle" even though he is rumoured to be dating the supermodel.



In a report published by Us Weekly, a source revealed that the Hollywood hunk is happy and content with his life the way it is and has no wish to change it or replace it with a life full of responsibilities.

“Leo is living his best life and he’s one of the happiest people [his friends] know,” the source said. “He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime.”

Ever since his breakup from Camila Morrone following four-year romance, DiCaprio has been linked to multiple women including the supermodel.

The insider continued: “Some of those in Leo’s inner circle are convinced he’ll never fully settle down and get married. However, they’re not concerned about him finding the right one.”

The Titanic alum is said to be “happy to date if he finds somebody he connects with,” the source spilled, adding, he is “totally content with maintaining a bachelor lifestyle.”

DiCaprio is not interested in settling down as the insider noted that it is “not something he worries about,” adding that his friends “would be really surprised if he actually ever did decide to get married.”

Meanwhile, the actor was spotted partying with his former flames, Maya Jama and Neelam Gill, at the Chiltern Firehouse, London.

As for his rumoured relationship with Hadid, it has been claimed that the two are in casual relationship and does not have any issues with each other seeing other people.