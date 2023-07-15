Georgina Rodriguez flaunts curves in sizzling photos as she poses with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez is treating the fans with a glimpse of her vacation days.

The Spanish model, 28, looked incredible in snaps shared on social media of her luxurious getaway with the Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer, 38.

Cristiano's girlfriend posted the sizzling snaps and captured multiple selfies and uploaded them to Instagram to show followers.

She gave perfect vacation vibes as she posed chilling in the likes of Italy and Portugal in recent weeks as they enjoyed a very luxurious yacht trip.

Georgina has given further insight into their getaway as she posted a gallery of snaps of them aboard their lavish yacht.

She also shared a gorgeous selfie of herself looking very glammed-up as she prepared for a night out on the town.

Alongside the gallery of pictures, Georgina penned: 'Mucho amor,' in Spanish, meaning 'much love'.

It comes after the couple jetted off to Italy for a break with their children, and have been documenting their lavish trip on social media.

Cristiano has a son Cristiano Jnr, 12, and twins Eva and Mateo, five, who he had before he met Georgina back in 2016.