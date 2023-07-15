Shakira takes inspiration from Kate Middleton

Singing sensation Shakira has seemingly borrowed Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite her admirers.

The "Waka Waka" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share her awe-inspiring new photos from her last outing in London with the caption which was previously used by Princess Kate to show her love for tennis.



Pop superstar Shakira seems to be inspired by Prince William's wife Kate as she captioned the photos: "Anyone for tennis?"

The same phrase was previously used by the Princess of Wales when she shared a post about mega tennis event to mesmerise her fans.



Kate shared a picture of a tennis court with a Wimbledon towel draped over a seat accompanied with the caption "Anyone for tennis?".

The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker also borrowed a few style tips from Kate, who's famous as style icon among her royal fans, for her latest appearance at the Wimbledon.

The Colombian singer, who's enjoying her summer in Englad these days, is making headlines all week with fun activities, male friendships, and new music.

She was spotted enjoying tennis with her friends at Wimbledon. They were all smiles, and giggles as they watched the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court.

Shakira looked preppy and chic with maxi glasses with blue frames in new pictures.

In photos, she looks drop dead gorgeous in a denim-print jeans shirt that sat off-the-shoulders. The button-up top was layered overtop a coordinating bralette top.

The singer can be seen toting a white leather bag with gold hardware. The performer styles her tresses in waves and parts down the middle to frame her features. Shakira’s footwear was also stunning as she matched them with her dress.

In one of the pictures, Shakira appeared carrying umbrella like Kate Middleton as the royal took during her appearance at the event to protect her self from drizzling.