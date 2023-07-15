Rob Brydon shares insights on landing comic Barbie role

Rob Brydon shares insights on landing a comic Barbie role

Rob Brydon, famously known for his character Uncle Bryn has recently stated that Margot Robbie's personal love for his character on a BBC show might have landed him the Barbie movie.

The comedian starred as Uncle Bryn at BBC's Gavin & Stacey show, a Ruth Jones and James Corden creation in 2007.

The show for three seasons and produced two Christmas specials.

According to Metro, Margot Robbie is quite a fan of the trials and tribulations of her favorite characters from Barry.

In conversation with Virgin Radio, Rob unveiled that a few years back he got a message request from Barbie's lead role, Margot Robbie, telling him that she was a big fan of Uncle Bryn along with a request to record a birthday wish for her.

In a witty sense, Rob said that the time he took in recording that birthday wish supposedly landed him in the Barbie movie.

Breydon said, "I think this is the way of Margot saying thank you to me for that birthday message."

He surprised some of the Gavin & Stacey fans by appearing at the film's premiere.

Revealing the Birthday message, he said, "Hello Margot. I have loved you in all your films and I will tell you for why..."

Babie is all set to be released on July 21 in cinemas.