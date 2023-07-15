Emmy Award under fire for Bella Ramsey 'Best Actress' nom

Bella Ramsey is the third non-binary actor to get an Emmy nod

Bella Ramsey's nomination for Best Actress at the Emmys created an uproar on the internet due to her views on sexuality.

The 19-year-old is an open non-binary and has called for award categories to cater the gender-neutral individuals.

“‘best actress’ for an openly nonbinary person who wore a binder the entire filming hahahahaha sick,” one user commented

While another added: “Award shows need more inclusive categories for people with gender-expansive identities.”

The Last of Us star has been pitted against for the award Sarah Snook (Succession), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat) for the coveted trophy.

Previously, the Game of Thrones star told Vanity Fair her “uncomfortableness” assigning themselves to a category they did not identify with.

“The categories at the moment feel extremely gendered with the language around them,” referring to the Best Actress category.

“I don’t want the limitations in terms of the language in the categories to be a reason that non-binary actors like me can’t be celebrated,” Ramsey said.