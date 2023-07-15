Walk the Moon's Nicholas Petricca thanks fans for support as band enters hibernation

Walk the Moon's Nicholas Petricca thanks fans for their support as the band enters hibernation

Walk the Moon, the three-piece music band has decided to take a break from touring and producing music together.

Nicholas Petricca issued a statement in an emotional youtube announcing that band is entering hibernation for an unspecified period with uncertainty about the future.

The band members behind Shut Up and Dance and Lost in the Wild have decided to pursue their separate paths.

Petricca said, "It's time for us to take a breaking from touring the world together and producing music collectively."

He added, "It would be a glorious day when the band reconvenes," while expressing his inability to predict when that day would be, reports People magazine.

Lamenting on the band's decision to hiatus from the music world, the 36-year-old singer said that band was filled with love, appreciation, and gratitude.

In an 11 minutes video, Petricca said, "The hard choice of placing something we love from the center of lives to the side and out of focus is to make space for new creations, for family, to serve our well-being and maybe in the long run to serve the wellbeing of Walk the Moon as well."



While giving a shout-out to band members, he announced that they might pop up now and then to showcase their solo work.

Walk the Moon frontman, Petricca, also thanked fans for their love and support throughout their journey.