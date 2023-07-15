Victoria Beckham joins 'The Spice Girls' for landmark 30 years of girl power

Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice, of The Spice Girls, is all set to make her return to the band's 30th-anniversary celebration.

Posh Spice and her bandmates, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown, and Mel Chisholm have agreed to tour dates in 2024.

The Spice Girls is planning a headlining slot at Glastonbury's pyramid stage. A documentary consisting of never-before-seen footage will also get featured at the event next year, reports Mirror.

The Spice Girls band dominated the charts in the 90s

An insider told the publication, "The iconic girl group touring on day to day basis as a group of four is going to turn into a group of five again marking the return of Victoria Beckham on the band's 30th-anniversary celebrations. Victoria is now chipping in and seems happy to celebrate the landmark 30 years of girl power."

The insider added, "It is the first time since the 2012 Olympics that they have been in contact a lot to arrange their availability together. It is quite difficult to get them in the same room at the time to their busy schedules."

Victoria's 50th birthday falls around the same date as the 30th anniversary of The Spice Girls band. Their band dominated the charts in the 90s.

It was revealed that there will be no new music at the event and Victoria is only keen to perform if it is an exciting one-off.