Tiffany Chen speaks out against haters, defends her relationship with Robert De Niro

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's partner and mother of her seventh child has recently opened up about being called somber and unhappy from her relationship.

She slammed the critics and advised them to mind their own business if they had nothing good to say.

Tiffany said, "Some of the things they said about my relationship like, they don't look happy, they are tired, they are this, they are that, or they look somber was very frustrating and irritating to hear," reports Fox News.

In conversation with Gayle King of CBS Mornings, Tiffany called on haters that if they are hell-bent on commenting about someone's relationship then don't just attach what they think in their story.

Tiffany added, "you don't know us, you don't what happened in anyone's life so mind your own business."

She continued, "When people were these all sort of nasty things, I was like, 'This is the best time of my life'".

Tiffany also explained why people might have thought of her as being unhappy or somber saying, "I developed Bell's palsy, a neurological condition that affects the muscles on one side of the face, immediately after giving birth to Gia."

She said that by the time she made her way back to the hospital, "My face had completely dropped."

She also expressed that De Niro had been supportive of her throughout their relationship.

Tiffany's condition continues to improve as weeks pass by after giving birth.