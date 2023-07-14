Here’s why Christopher Nolan cast Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has recently elaborated on why he cast Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming movie.



Speaking with The New York Times, Nolan shared he selected the Iron Man star as Lewis Strauss who was most significant personality after Oppenheimer in the history.

“He's one of our great actors, and though a generation of kids know what a great movie star he is, they've not seen his subtlety and brilliance,” remarked the movie-maker.

Nolan stated, “I wanted to get him to do something completely different, to lose himself in another human being. When was the last time we've seen that? Chaplin?”

Nolan pointed out that directors are “aware of how talented Downey is”, but because of his “incredible energy” that can “punch through the screen”, finding the “right character for him is difficult”.

Meanwhile, Downey revealed he joined Oppenheimer cast because he was “worried” playing Iron Man for 11 years.

Downey mentioned that in the Strauss role, he could “work those other acting muscles and break from his usual go-to things as a performer,” which comprised the “fast-talking, charming, unpredictable” he had adapted while portraying Iron Man in the last 11 years.