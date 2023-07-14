BTS’ Jungkook gives response to comments about sexual lyrics in his solo

The track 'Seven' includes certain lyrics that are being called "inappropriate" by Jungkook's fans

Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS responded to comments about the sexual lyrics by Latto in his solo song Seven. The singer made his official debut as a soloist with the highly anticipated song on July 14.

The track includes certain lyrics that are being called "inappropriate" by his fans since overly sexual lyrics are not hugely common in the Korean music industry.

As he sat down for an interview with Variety, Jungkook was asked about his thoughts on the lyrics. “The whole song is sexy, but the lyrics of Latto’s rap make it a little more overtly sexual. That’s typical with a guest rap. But were you good with her taking it just a little more direct or extreme than you did?”

He quickly defended the rapper, claiming that through her rap, her “unique charm came through.”

“I thought it was important that it suited the overall mood of the song, and Latto’s unique charm came through very well.”

Fans then took to social media to applaud his response, saying that he handled the taboo topic in the correct manner without insulting anyone.