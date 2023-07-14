Amy Price claims she died during her lung transplant

Amy Price claimed she was "ready to go" since she knew that her daughter would "sort herself out"

The mother of Katie Price, Amy Price says she died on the operating table during her lung transplant surgery which took place recently. The television personality actually suffers from a fatal condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

She stated that throughout the surgery, she believed she was "ready to go" since she knew that her daughter, Amy, would eventually "sort herself out."

She discussed the terrifying moment while making an appearance on Katie's podcast named The Katie Price Show as she claimed: "I went into cardiac arrest and they had to pump me to bring me back and I didn't know that.”

Her daughter responded: “Yeah, you said. And how my mum knows this, everyone, when you came out of the hospital, she's gone through all her notes. How many times did you die, Mum?”

Amy confirmed that she had to be brought back to life once: “I think it was only that once. Apparently, I was shouting out, 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe, they're killing me. That's because I was filling up with blood but what I can remember was dreaming, thinking, 'I've got to survive till five o'clock. They're trying to kill me.”

The condition that Amy suffers from is due to a genetic mutation which makes the person's lungs 100 times more vulnerable to substances like smoke, pollution and dust. She went on to add that despite what was happening, she knew she wasn't opposed to leaving the world.



“I thought, 'Do you know if I go, I've seen Albert so it's alright. Kate will sort herself out, Dan's alright, tries to be alright. It's okay to go if I'm going. That's what I thought. And then all of a sudden, you feel peaceful. Then that's that peace bit. I felt that everything was falling into place and I could just go.”

Although Amy had initially been told that she had a life expectancy of up to five years, she fortunately now has much longer due to the lung transplant.