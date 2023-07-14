Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr fun banter with Khaby Lame leaves fans in stitches: Watch

Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr and TikTok sensation Khaby Lame have recently left fans in stitches with their hilarious banter on social media.



On July 13, Khaby took to Instagram and shared a video with Iron Man star for his forthcoming movie, featuring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in leading roles.

In the clip, Khaby could be seen running in some hotel’s corridor and met Robert who inquired did he “bump” his head.

While the social media influencer talked about Matt and then Robert replied, “Damon said you got to bring the film to theatre for the goddamn premiere.”

“Always trust Robert Downey Jr,” wrote Khaby in the caption.

The post has garnered over 2 million likes while fans loved the camaraderie between both stars.



One user commented, “OMG, this is THE CROSSOVER.”

“Omg the best collaboration,” another said.

A third user added, “It’s Robert Downey Jr. vs the entire Barbie promotion team.”

Meanwhile, Robert, Matt, Emily, Cillian, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek didn’t attend the London premiere with director Christopher Nolan and joined the SAG-AFTRA strike on Thursday.