Senator Bernie Sanders condemns 'wealthy' studios amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Bernie Sanders stands in solidarity with striking actors, writers and unions, the Senator tweeted following the announcement of a strike by SAG-AFTRA.

Sanders condemned Hollywood studios and extended support for for WGAWest and SAG AFTRA saying:

'Wealthy studio executives would rather see workers lose their housing than pay them what they deserve." The senator censured them for their 'greed' and announced he stands in solidarity with the striking actors and writers.

Senator Bernie Sanders suggested studios and unions get back to the table and negotiate a 'fair deal' promptly.

The SAG-AFTRA strike, which began at midnight on Thursday, coincides with the ongoing WGA strike, resulting in a complete halt of film and television production. In addition to regulating AI use, both unions are also striving for an improved residual payment structure as the industry's shift towards streaming disrupts traditional revenue from home video sales and TV syndication.