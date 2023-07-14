John Cena says his role in 'Barbie' will leave audience 'walk away with...'

John Cena was last in 'Fast X'

John Cena revealed that his role in Barbie will leave audience with diverse opinions.

Earlier today, John's first look from Barbie came out which gave a hint that the actor might be playing a mermaid in the film.

The WWE icon can be seen posing for the camera shirtless, wearing a seashell necklace with a turquoise heavy pendant. He also wore a blonde wig curled down to his shoulders for his look in Margot Robbie starrer Barbie.

John, 46, seems pretty excited to feature in this much-anticipated project. In an interview, the wrestler spoke about his character.

He said: "I think the audience will walk away with like a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment," he said.

"When you have one universal feel about a project, it's not that it's bad, but I think that when people can get into fiery debate about something, I think that that's good. I like that versatility."

John Cena also admitted being blown away after hearing his part in Barbie. He personally feels that the film will definitely be a visual treat for the audience, reports E!

"I was blown away with the concept. I think it's going to be a movie that all audiences enjoy. I think it's going to be a movie that evokes conversation, and I think it's going to be beautifully, visually appealing”, the star concluded.