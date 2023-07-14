Johnny Depp pens a special note on Insta after fan death

Johnny Depp fan has a rare heart condition

Johnny Depp is mourning the death of his young fan, who loves his Pirates of the Caribbean series.

The Golden Globe winner shared his thoughts on his Instagram Story, "Sail on my fellow captain!! You honored us with your life. You humbled and amazed us with the courage and strength to be able to smile through it all."

The Kentucky native continued, "You've shown every one of us how to stay ahead of the curve with grace, humor, an incomprehensible understanding and unparalleled dignity.

You are a warrior, mate… We will meet again on the highest of seas… All my love and respect to you and your family always!!! X JD."

In 2022, Kori Stovel, stricken with disease, made his last wish to see the actor's popular Jack Sparrow character.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation contacted Depp, who prepared a video in the funky avatar for the kid.

"I hear tell of something they speak about in the ages of now called the YouTube channel, which I don't understand, but why not? And I understand that you're quite the YouTube man," Stovell created a YouTube channel called Kraken The Box.



"So I shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel and I shall tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel."

He said, "I shall be there watching every moment and watching moments with you momenting and tubing you – tubing – you – YouTubing. I wish you the best of luck. I'm your number one fan, Captain Kori! All respect and love."