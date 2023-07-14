OpenAI under fire as US regulator launches investigation over ChatGPT's wrong answers

ChatGPT's content under fire as US regulator launches investigation. AFP/File

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT app, over concerns that it may be generating false information.

The probe aims to determine whether the technology poses risks to consumers and mishandles user data. OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, received a 20-page questionnaire from the FTC, which requested details on incidents where users were falsely disparaged and the measures taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In response to the investigation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed the company's commitment to cooperation, saying, "We protect user privacy and design our systems to learn about the world, not private individuals." Altman further stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and consumer-centric nature of their technology.

FTC Chair Lina Khan, while not explicitly mentioning the investigation, expressed concerns about ChatGPT's potential to generate misleading or defamatory content. She highlighted instances where sensitive information or false statements had been reported as fraudulent and deceptive, urging vigilance in addressing these issues.

OpenAI's ChatGPT, released last year, demonstrated the remarkable capabilities of large language models, generating human-like responses within seconds. However, reports emerged of the models occasionally producing offensive or strange content, raising concerns about the technology's reliability.

The FTC investigation delves into the impact on users and examines OpenAI's practices regarding user data, particularly in building its language model. ChatGPT's popularity has spurred other tech rivals to develop similar AI products, prompting a broader debate on data usage, response accuracy, and potential violations of author rights during training.

While the FTC's inquiry does not automatically imply legal action, it signals the increased regulatory scrutiny surrounding AI technology. The investigation seeks to ascertain any potential risks posed by ChatGPT and ensure consumer protection.

As the investigation progresses, OpenAI and the FTC will continue their dialogue, with the possibility of remedial action if illegal or unsafe practices are identified. In the meantime, OpenAI remains committed to improving the safety and reliability of its technology, while industry leaders call for regulations to govern the emerging AI sector.

Ultimately, the outcome of the investigation will shape the future of AI applications like ChatGPT, influencing their impact on consumers and the wider information landscape.