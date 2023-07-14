Richard Simmons breaks nine-year silence with birthday statement

Richard Simmons, a fitness guru, famously known for his aerobic instructions and tips for weight loss mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014 and has once again made headlines.

His rep Tom Estey marked the 75th birthday of Simmons via a statement. He stated, "This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is."

This is the first public statement issued by his rep since 2014.

Richard jogged into fame after opening his gym, The Anatomy Asylum, in Beverly Hill, California. The gym was later named Slimmons closed unexpectedly in November 2016.

He was known for his aerobic instructions and tips to lose weight. He also issued several audio cassettes, healthy cookbooks, and various DVDs.

His most famous aerobic video Sweartin' to the Oldies has five installments, reports Mirror.

This isn't the first time, a message has been released about the iconic figure of the fitness industry in 2018 ahead of his 70th birthday, his friend revealed that Richard spends most of the time at home and in his yard.

The former fitness star was last seen in public in 2014 and since he has avoided any spotlight.

Several conspiracies have risen over time about the suspicious public disappearance of Richard Simmons with the latest being a TMZ documentary released in August 2022 named What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.

Richards responded to the documentary via a statement that read, "I am happy, healthy, and living the life I have chosen to live."