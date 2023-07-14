Lisa Marie Presley died from 'small bowel obstruction'

Years ago, Lisa Marie Presley underwent a weight loss surgery

Lisa Marie Presley once had a weight loss surgery which was now pointed out to link with her death cause: the smal bowel obstruction.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office released the autopsy report.

Michael Jackson's former wife was rushed to the hospital in January after she was not breathing at her home in Calabasas.

The pop star Elvis's only daughter, Presley, was a singer and writer.

Earlier, Riley Keough, the daughter of the late singer, took to Instagram to remember her and her late brother, who committed suicide in 2020 at 27.

Keough shared a throwback picture of her mother and brother on Instagram with the caption, "Missing you both."

Last December, the 34-year-old told People, "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," while declaring her a "very strong and smart woman."

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought, adding, "She was definitely inspirational to me."