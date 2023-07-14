SAG-AFTRA chief Fran Drescher hits back critics for Kim K photo

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher faced mounting criticism amid the looming strike

On 10 July, Kim Kardashian shared a selfie with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher on her Instagram Story at an event in Italy.

Soon, Hollywood was up in arms against the union leader, accusing her of having fun in a serious crisis, in this case, the contract deadline with AMPTP.

Now, The Nanny star is pushing back the critics by sharing her side of the controversy.

“I am a brand ambassador for a fashion company and so is Kim. I had only met Kim seconds before that publicity pic was taken. It had nothing to do with being at a party or having fun, it was absolute work,” Drescher addressed the question in the presser on Thursday.

“I was in hair and makeup three hours a day, walking in heels on cobblestones. Doing things like that, which is work. Not fun.”

Kim Kardashian shared the selfie on her Instagram Story

She continued, “I’m sure Kim would have rather been at her home in Malibu with her children too.”

Adding, “But we work, that’s what we do. And at 10:30 p.m. at night, I would leave the event. I would go to my hotel room, and I call into the Zoom. And when I couldn’t get through to them because

I was on a plane. I was texting with them constantly throughout the plane ride. I worked around the clock in three different time zones because my parents live in Florida, so I keep asking them to move here, and I manage their well-being as well. So you know, I think that all of the people standing behind me stand behind me.”

On the other hand, Kardashian earned the ire of the writers in May when she filmed American Horror Story by crossing the picket line of striking writers.