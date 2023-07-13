E.L. James opens up about battling with imposter syndrome despite her success

Fifty Shades writer E.L. James has recently opened up about battling with imposter syndrome despite being a successful author in the industry.



Speaking to The Times, James, whose real name is Erika Mitchell, didn’t comprehend that her Fifty Shades trilogy movie adaptation would earn around $1 billion at the box office.

Reflecting on the success of Fifty Shades, the author said, “I didn’t expect such a furore and didn’t deal with it well. I couldn’t sleep and was anxious, especially around the time of the movies.”

“All I’d done was sit down and write something I’d have wanted to read, an erotic and fun romance,” she admitted.

James mentioned she is “suffering from “imposter syndrome” and “knowing” she has sold “165 million books doesn’t make it easier”.

“I find it depressing that I can’t shift the self-doubt so I’m in therapy now,” stated the writer.

James pointed out, “I’ve been called courageous, but I’m actually quite a coward.”

However, she concluded, “I’m a lot braver in my fiction than in real life.”

Meanwhile, James married Northern Irish novelist and screenwriter Niall Leonard.