‘King The Land’ team gives apology for misrepresentation of Arab culture

Fans then demanded that the production team for 'King The Land' release an apology for their mistake

The production team behind the Korean drama King The Land has issued an apology for misrepresenting Arab culture. The character Arab Prince Samir in episodes seven and eight of the show was shown as a womanizer who drinks and parties with many women.

Not long after the episodes came out, the show faced criticism from fans who claimed they had not properly researched Arab culture's views on alcohol as well as partying. They then demanded that the production team for the series release an apology for their mistake.

“An apology from the production company for 'King the Land:

We would like to express our deep and sincere apology for causing unnecessary inconvenience to our viewers without full consideration of other valued cultures although we have no intention of caricaturing or distorting any particular country or culture in the process. It has been our sharp realization that there has been a lack of understanding, experience, and consideration for other cultures, We will do our best going forward to create content that can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of where they are from and what kind of culture they have.

We will take a thorough look into the part of the video which was considered problematic, and do our best to make sure that right measures are taken, We earnestly promise to our viewers that more care will be taken down the road so that there will be no inconvenience in viewing our content.”