Prince William and Kate send subtle message to Prince Harry

Prince William's relations with his younger brother Prince Harry further deteriorated when the Duke of Sussex released a tell-all book "Spare" earlier this year.

Harry took aim at King Charles in the book that released months before the coronation of his father.

It was reported by the British media that Prince William opposed his father's plan to invite Harry to the historic ceremony because he was mad at his brother over the allegations levelled in the book against them.

King Charles, who thought Harry's absence would be more problematic than his absence, requested Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to convince his sons to attend the coronation.

Prince Harry returned to the UK to attend the ceremony, and flew back to the US after a brief stay.

His visit did little to repair his strained ties with William.

Months after the coronation, William and his wife Kate Middleton seem to have sent a subtle message to the estrange royal based in California.

The future king and his wife's official Instagram account recently started following Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The charity helps children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

Prince William continued to donate for the Sentebale even after his brother stepped down as working royal and attacked the royal family in media appearances.

Below are the screenshots of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account which clearly show they were not following the charity in the recent past.











