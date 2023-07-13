Kate Middleton branded the ‘glue’ that ‘holds Prince William, Prince Harry together’

Experts have just weighed in on the role of peacemaker Kate Middleton has been handling since her marriage to Prince Harry.
Admissions and revelations about Kate Middleton and her behavior towards Prince Harry has been referenced by Valentine Low, an author for the book Courtiers.
He started the entire conversation off by pointing out how Kate “brings a reassurance to that relationship.”
More times than not, Kate Middleton has acted as the peacemaker between her husband Prince William and Prince Harry.
Especially since this has been her role since her marriage to Prince William was officiated.
“She was often the peacemaker, or tried to be the peacemaker, with Harry,” Mr Valentine explained when attempting to discuss the dynamic between the brothers.
“You saw that after Philip’s funeral, when she kind of brought the brothers together,” he also pointed out before concluding the chat.
