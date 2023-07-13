Wednesday star Jenna Ortega thanks Television Academy for first Emmy nomination

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has recently thanked Television Academy for honouring her with first Emmy nomination.



The Scream star posted a photo of her in the Wednesday’s character along with her costar, Gwendoline Christie playing the role of Larissa Weems as Nevermore principal in the series on Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off received 12 Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series on July 12.

Ortega penned in the caption, “What wonderful news to hear the Wednesday team has received twelve Emmy nominations.”

“I’ve been so fortunate to witness first-hand the incredible time/effort being put in by our cast, crew, writers, and directors, and feel so excited to be able to share this with them,” added the 20-year-old

Ortega was also nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series for her role as Addams’ daughter in the series.

Not only that, the actress is also the youngest Latina star to be nominated in an acting category.

On the IG post, the actress thanked Television Academy for the “honour”.

Meanwhile, the post has garnered around 2.4 million likes and even fans showered the Latina star with lots of love.



One commented, “Congratulations Jenna I wish you all only the best, you all will win the Emmy.”

“I'm so proud of you. Well deserved,” another said.

A third user stated, “Congratulations to all of you! Wednesday's cast is amazing and you Jenna, you were born to play Wednesday.”