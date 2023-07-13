Late actor Ray Liotta's legacy shines with Emmy nod for 'Black Bird' performance

Ray Liotta, who passed away in May 2022, has received a posthumous Emmy nomination for his role in the AppleTV+ mini-series, Black Bird.

The late actor has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jenkins, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, Jesse Plemons, and Murray Bartlett.

This marks Liotta's second Emmy nomination and has the potential to be his second win. He previously won an Emmy in 2005 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his appearance on ER.

Black Bird was one of Liotta's final projects, and it premiered a few months after his passing. In the series, Liotta portrayed the disappointed father of Taron Egerton's character, Jimmy, a former football prospect involved in criminal activities. Jimmy faces a difficult decision between a lengthy prison sentence and a risky plea deal that requires befriending a suspected serial killer, played by Paul Walter Hauser.