Margot Robbie was once 'horrified' by 'Barbie' leak

Margot Robbie is on tour to promote her upcoming film Barbie with colorful style.
However, just last year, the 33-year-old was put on a spot when she revealed the "most humiliating moment of her life."
It was when the picture from the new movie's shoot featuring Robbie and her fellow star Ryan Gosling made it to the internet.
Last year, the Aussie actor went to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the host wasted no time asking her about the leaked picture, which soon went viral on the internet.
"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way. We look like we're laughing, having fun, but we're dying on the inside," adding, "I was like, 'this is the most humiliating moment of my life."
Gauging the publicity of the photo, Fallon posed the question to the brunette-haired actor about whether she ever expected the massive virality.
"No. I knew once [we] were doing exteriors, [we're] gonna get papped," she continued.
"We stand out a little bit in those outfits, so I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was mad."
Meanwhile, Barbie will release in theatres on July 20, 2023.
Richards says, "I am happy, healthy, and living the life I have chosen to live"
Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to take things slow with Gigi Hadid to turn it into long-term
King Charles will not let Prince William sabotage his career
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are better suited for PDA than Kate and William
Lee Evans and his wife Heather Nudds enjoy a romantic dinner date in London
Prince Andrew is suffering from the pain of losing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II