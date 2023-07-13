Javier Bardem adds another blockbuster to his resume with Brad Pitt's Formula One film

Spanish actor Javier Bardem joins the cast of Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One racing.

According to Mid-day, the film directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Brad Pitt in the lead role along with Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris.

Deadline reported the plot of the film as Brad Pitt being featured as a former driver returning to the racing sport with his fictional team APXGP and Idris is playing his teammate in the movie.

The movie revolving around the racing world is made in collaboration with F1 and it began shooting last week. Some of the pics were shot over the weekend at Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Bardem's 2023 has been very busy so far as he started it with Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid in which he played King Trition.

Along with this, he has starred in the upcoming Dune Part 2. His The Little Mermaid has generated over 280 million dollars domestically at the box office.

The Formula One film marks Apple Studios' second feature with Brad Pitt.

The movie is planned to be released with an exclusive and global run, theatrically for at least 30 days before getting available for streaming on Apple TV+.