Prince William wants to keep things 'formal' as Kate loves 'PDA'

Prince William is not fond of public display of affection, unlike Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, who made headlines after engaging in a peck with his wife at Windsor earlier this week, was not 'comfortable' in the act, notes expert.

Body language guru Judi James tells MailOnline: "Kate looks so much more comfortable greeting her husband with an air kiss here but, despite approaching the ritual looking emotionally needy, hunching his shoulders, leaning forward and performing an embrace announcement gesture to register his delight, he keeps things more formal once he docks in."

She explained: "There are three quite practical reasons for his reservations here, firstly the air kiss is a difficult ritual that often mystifies men, then there is the macho spirit of polo, where PDAs with wives are less common, and lastly he must be sadly aware of his father’s iconic but telling miss-kisses with his mother at similar events, putting pressure on him to get it right."

Prince William and Kate Middleton were appointed the Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022, days after Queen Elizabeth II passed away and Charles took over the Royal throne.