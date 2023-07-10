Prince Harry fails to repay 'loyalty' to childhood pals in UK

Prince Harry has let his friends in Britain down after his attacks on the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly lose respect in the eyes of his pals, who are not 'genuinely disgusted' by his tell-all tales.

Correspondent Rebecca English speaks on Daily Mail's show Palace Confidential: "From what I hear, there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family."

"They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up, William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other.

"There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said: 'We’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid’."

This comes as Prince Harry skips the wedding ceremony of his best man Jack Mann, owing to his attendance at the July 4the parade alongside Meghan Markle in the US.