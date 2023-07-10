Meghan Markle figured she’d ‘already be running Hollywood’: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle was ‘always sure’ she will end up having a ‘controlling stake’ in Hollywood.
An inside source broke their silence on the Duchess’ alleged thoughts about Hollywood.
Per their findings, Meghan Markle was allegedly hopeful that she will end up ‘running’ the entirety of Hollywood, given her affiliations.
The insider broke their silence with Express UK and started the conversation off by saying, “Things may have to change as far as joint appearances go, and certainly, it seems like bashing the royals together is off the agenda now for the foreseeable future.”
But Meghan’s approach to it all has also wound up causing a massive stir among executives who believe it only ‘adds to their challenges’.
For those unversed, the same insider also admitted that the only ‘headache’ Netflix is being faced to deal with is because she “thinks she knows how to run Hollywood” while Prince Harry doesn’t cause too many issues.
