BBC will meet police over presenter paying for sexual pictures from teenager

The BBC will be meeting up with the police to determine whether the BBC presenter who paid a teenager with addiction to crack £35,000 for sexual photos actually broke the law.

He has finally been suspended around two months after the case was initially brought to the BBC by the victim's family.

The suspension comes after the very well-known presenter allegedly made a phone call to the teenager the previous week. According to reports, he asked the victim “What have you done?” and told them to get their mother to “stop the investigation.”

The presenter is now off air after he allegedly paid thousands of pounds to the teenager who was struggling with an addiction to crack and is now aged 20. The mother of the victim claimed that she came to BBC after she found out about the payments as she asked them to get the presenter to “stop sending cash.”

She further claimed that she has seen a photo of the man where he was only donning his boxer shorts in a video call “leaning forward, getting ready for my child to perform for him.”

If the allegations are proven to be true, they could result in several criminal offences as the victim’s family claims the payment began when the child was only 17 years old.