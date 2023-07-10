Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s family friend addresses divorce rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close family friend has just weighed in on the chances of the couple divorcing.

Insights into the couple’s family dynamic and the possibility of divorce have been shared by the couple’s family friend Karl Larsen.

The pal started the entire conversation off by saying, “Please do not believe the media.”

“They [Harry and Meghan] are very much in love and are happy together; [there are] nothing but smiles and laughter here,” he also clarified before concluding his chat with OK.

These admissions by Mr Larson have come in response to claims by Lady Colin Campbell who believes, “I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face. But, of course, their public face is, to an extent, slapped on for monetary gain.”