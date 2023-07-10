VIDEO: Asian man gets jail for disrespecting Emiratis

The Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes in United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently detained a man after a video of him showing off huge stacks of money in a luxury car showroom in UAE began making rounds on social media.



The country's authorities assert that the man "abused the internet" by posting a video that stirs up public opinion, harmed public interest and ridicules Emirati people.

Moreover, they charged the Asian with publishing content that went against the country's "approved media standards".

The move came after the UAE Attorney General's Office examined a video of the defendant.

In said video, the man wearing an Emirati dress and a face mask walks into a luxury car showroom and begins to flaunt his money.

Behind him, two people carry what appears to be a large sum of money.

The man demands that expensive cars be shown to him, tossing bundles of cash to employees as tips.

Throughout the video, the man arrogantly displays no value for money and presents Emirati citizens similarly.

During the investigation, the Public Prosecution summoned the car showroom owner in the video.

Furthermore, the Public Prosecution has urged social media users in the country to observe caution regarding the content they upload, adding that they should keep legal and ethical regulations in mind.

The prosecution further advised citizens to avoid putting on content that was amoral on harmful to society.