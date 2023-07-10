Lily Collins feels ‘luckiest’ to be with Charlie McDowell in sweet birthday wish

Lily Collins counted herself as the 'luckiest lady' as she gushed over her filmmaker husband Charlie McDowell who turned 40 on Monday, July 10, 2023.



The Emily in Paris star, 34, took to her Instagram in wee hours of Monday morning to pen a heartfelt birthday note alongside an adorable video compilation of their best moments together.

“Happy HUGE birthday to my one!” Collins began her tribute. “You may now be 40 but let’s be honest, you’ll actually, truly, always be forever young.”

She continued to gush about her time with the American film director and writer, “Here’s to the last 4 decades of light you’ve cast into this world, laughs you’ve brought to everyone around you, passion you’ve shared with audiences everywhere, love you’ve given those closest to you, beauty and art you’ve created, and memories you’ve cherished alongside the ones you’ve built your life with.”

She added, “I’m the luckiest lady there is to journey beside you in our next decades to come. I couldn’t love you more or be more in awe of your heart, talent, and infinite sense of humor. Thank you for being the man you are and inspiring me to be the woman I am. You’re my partner in crime, my best friend, and my constant adventure. Happy 40th my love. I can’t wait to grow even older with you and keep frolicking into the future together. Wherever that may lead us…”

Collins met McDowell on the set of his film, Gilded Rage, in 2019. While the couple proved to have a solid working relationship, it eventually sparked into something more.

In September 2020, Collins announced that she was engaged to her beau and next year in September, the couple tied the knot at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.