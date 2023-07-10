Margot Robbie looks beautiful as she recreates vintage gown from 1960's doll

She looked absolutely iconic!

Two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie has left her fans jaw-dropped with her adorable look as a doll.

After donning pink for the last several premieres, and killing with her overloaded cuteness this time opted for black to dazzle the star-studded world premiere held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Aussie actress worked with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to recreate the strapless trumpet gown, matching peep-toe kitten heels, opera gloves, and diamond choker on the original Barbie 'Solo in the Spotlight' doll from 1960.

There was even the same metallic shimmer, stiff tulle hemline, and red rose embellishment on the frilly frock.

Make-up artist Pati Dubroff ditched the blue eyeshadow on the doll and instead brought out Robbie's brows, applied pink blush to her cheekbones, and a bright red pout.

The Asteroid City actress reportedly scored a $12.5M paycheck to produce and star in three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig's $100M-budget fantasy flick bringing the famous Mattel doll to life.

The 39-year-old filmmaker co-wrote the first live-action Barbie film with her babydaddy Noah Baumbach and they enlisted Oscar winner Helen Mirren to narrate it.

Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, John Cena, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Emerald Fennell are also featured in Barbie, which hits US/UK theaters on July 21.



