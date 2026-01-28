Amanda Batula reveals where she stands with Kyle Cooke after shocking split

Amanda Batula finally broke the silence on her shocking split from Kyle Cooke.

During an appearance on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Front Row, the 34-year-old TV personality revealed where she stands with her ex.

“Yeah, we’re good. And that’s it,” said Amanda. “It’s … easier to get along. But we’re good. "

"We talk all the time. We’re both traveling. So I’m watching the dogs. He’s watching the dogs. We’re coparenting the dogs together. Still call him if I have questions," she elaborated.

The Summer House alum confessed that “Every step we’ve taken, there’s a little bit of, like, a weight has been lifted."

“And ironically, I feel like this last week, having kind of pressed post together, it felt like we were a little more lighthearted," she added.

For those unversed, Amanda and Kyle announced their separation on January 19, after four years of marriage.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” they penned in a joint Instagram post.

“We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing," they added.