Chrissy Teigen reveals how Carl Radke helped her embrace sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is re-entering her sobriety journey because drinking alcohol made her feel like “s—t.”

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 40-year-old model thanked Carl Radke for changing her life and her perspective on drinking.

For those unversed, Carl appeared on Chrissy's Self-Conscious podcast on January 15 to discuss his own sobriety journey.

“After being sober for a little over a year, I went back to drinking," admitted Chrissy. "I promised myself it would be in a ‘mindful’ way."

The American model revealed that she ended her sobriety because she "wanted to be able to have a glass of wine on a date night" with her husband, John Legend.

Chrissy added that she was “tying drinking to reward or like some sort of life prize.”

“Soon it became the kind of drinking I’m all too familiar with. Quiet moments at home were for wine. The time went from 6pm, to 5, to 4, to aw hell, it’s lunch, why not. When it got to 11am, I was like, oh f—k, here we go again," penned Chrissy.

“It was just quiet and consistent. And god, I felt like shit. I missed being able to pick up my keys for a last-minute grocery run. But it wasn’t messy enough yet to stop," she added. "Within the same week of talking to Carl, I stopped drinking again."



