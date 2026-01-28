Chrissy Teigen reveals how Carl Radke helped her embrace sobriety
Chrissy Teigen quits alcohol again after inspiring chat with Carl Radke
Chrissy Teigen is re-entering her sobriety journey because drinking alcohol made her feel like “s—t.”
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 40-year-old model thanked Carl Radke for changing her life and her perspective on drinking.
For those unversed, Carl appeared on Chrissy's Self-Conscious podcast on January 15 to discuss his own sobriety journey.
“After being sober for a little over a year, I went back to drinking," admitted Chrissy. "I promised myself it would be in a ‘mindful’ way."
The American model revealed that she ended her sobriety because she "wanted to be able to have a glass of wine on a date night" with her husband, John Legend.
Chrissy added that she was “tying drinking to reward or like some sort of life prize.”
“Soon it became the kind of drinking I’m all too familiar with. Quiet moments at home were for wine. The time went from 6pm, to 5, to 4, to aw hell, it’s lunch, why not. When it got to 11am, I was like, oh f—k, here we go again," penned Chrissy.
“It was just quiet and consistent. And god, I felt like shit. I missed being able to pick up my keys for a last-minute grocery run. But it wasn’t messy enough yet to stop," she added. "Within the same week of talking to Carl, I stopped drinking again."
-
Kristen Stewart gets honest about staying in US after Trump tariff plans
-
Khloe, Kim Kardashian get real about airing family drama on reality show: 'Good, put it on'
-
Pete Davidson teases marriage, family plans with Elsie Hewitt: 'Will do all that’
-
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence over unsealed text amid Blake Lively's case
-
Lily Collins shares emotional post as daughter Tove turns one: 'Changed our lives'
-
Pete Davidson shares sweet reason behind daughter Scottie's name: 'Most meaningful'
-
Ariana Grande reveals oversized sweatshirt era came during 'very strange' time
-
Real reason behind Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos' split revealed