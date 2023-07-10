Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'severely impacted by pandemic': Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believe they have been hit by a series of bad decisions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lose their partnership with Spotify and are at a tough spot with Netflix, believe they have been hit by 'bad luck.'

Daily Mail columnist Alison Boshoff believes the couple's "attempts to launch themselves as global do-gooders" were "severely impacted by the pandemic".

This comes as Harry and Meghan are hoping to have their Netflix documentary nominated for Emmys.

Mark Boardman, a showbiz writer and media commentator notes: "Meghan obviously has the children to worry about but acting is definitely going to be in the pipeline.

"Meghan wants to be a leading lady and she will definitely go back into acting. She needs to find her own career and identity.

"She would be great going for the smaller, leading lady roles. That is her chance to show her real self," the expert adds.