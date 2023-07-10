Max Verstappen extends winning streak in British Grand Prix Triumph

TOPSHOT - Red Bull Racing´s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the qualifying session for the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 8, 2023.—AFP

Max Verstappen showcased his unwavering dominance in Formula 1 as he secured yet another impressive victory at the British Grand Prix, extending his remarkable winning streak to six consecutive races.

Red Bull celebrated their 11th consecutive triumph, matching the historic record set by McLaren during their legendary 1988 season with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. The race treated the 160,000 fans in attendance to a thrilling double home podium as McLaren's Lando Norris fought off fierce competition from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes to secure an outstanding second-place finish.

Verstappen's commanding performance further solidified his position at the top of the championship standings, widening the gap between him and his teammate Sergio Perez to a substantial 99 points. Red Bull's extraordinary run of success, which has spanned from the previous season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is poised to continue as they approach the next race in Hungary, where they have the opportunity to surpass McLaren's record.

While Verstappen cruised to victory, the race behind him came alive after a safety car period, introducing strategic tire choices and injecting excitement into the final laps. Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri appeared destined for a remarkable double podium finish, but the intervention of the safety car shuffled the order and allowed Hamilton to mount a late challenge. Norris displayed remarkable composure and skill as he successfully defended his position, securing a well-deserved second place.

Piastri, despite piloting a slightly less competitive car compared to his teammate, showcased his talent and determination throughout the race. However, the safety car disrupted his podium aspirations, enabling Hamilton to make a strategic leapfrog. In the closing laps, Piastri applied relentless pressure on Hamilton, finishing the race less than a second behind the seven-time world champion.

Ferrari, who initially showed promise, experienced a disappointing performance. Charles Leclerc struggled to maintain pace and faced persistent pressure from George Russell, eventually conceding eighth place to the impressive Alex Albon in the Williams. Carlos Sainz's decision to stay out during the safety car period cost him valuable positions, resulting in a lacklustre 10th-place finish.

With Max Verstappen's dominance continuing and the British Grand Prix delivering thrilling on-track battles, the Formula 1 championship intensifies, promising more exhilarating races in the future. The impressive performances of Verstappen, Norris, and the McLaren team delighted fans and added to the spectacle of this iconic motorsport event.