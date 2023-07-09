Crown star Rebecca Humphries addresses significance of teaching healthy relationships to schoolkids

The Crown star Rebecca Humphries has recently addressed the significance of teaching about healthy relationships to young minds.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Ten Percent star opened up about her emotional abuse during her five-year relationship with then-boyfriend Seann Walsh in her book, Why Did You Stay?

The actress also reportedly joined Women’s Aid charity to help kids comprehend what a “healthy relationship looks like”.

“They should be taught what we need to look for in a relationship, what respect and trust look like. How to love well, and be loved well,” stated the 35-year-old.

Rebecca explained, “If young people know those things then they will grow up with a healthier framework than we ever had.”

The actress mentioned that teachers also contacted her in order to teach her book in their classes.

“People are sharing their stories, and the more that happens the better. Because there is this narrative that victims of domestic abuse are passive, submissive, weak,” asserted Rebecca.

Reflecting on her relationship with Seann, the actress called herself a confident person “became too scared to buy dinner in the supermarket in case it was the wrong thing”.

“I got smaller and smaller. I dread to think what would have happened to me if the Strictly scandal hadn’t happened – because I can see a version of my life in which I stayed,” she disclosed.

While talking about how the abuse can happen to anyone, Rebecca added, “When it is happening to someone strong, they don’t believe it is happening to them. I want people to know that it can happen to people who are confident, attractive, funny.”

“I thought at the time that if the relationship ended, my life would be over. But it was at that exact moment that my life really began,” she concluded.