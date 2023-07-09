Katie Price’s former husband is ready to father 5th child

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh are already the proud parents of Amelia and Theo

Katie Price’s former husband Peter Andre has claimed that he is ready to be a father for the fifth time. However, he admitted that the final decision is up to his wife, 33-year-old Emily MacDonagh.

Peter and Emily are already the proud parents of nine-year-old Amelia and six-year-old Theo. He is also the father of 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior with his ex-partner Katie Price.

He discussed his desire for more children on The Secret To podcast, speaking with the host Vicky Pattinson. “Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with [Emily] going, ‘Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?’”

He continued. “I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know.”

He concluded by saying: “Listen, us guys can wishful think all we like, right, but it's going to be up to her.”

Peter and Emily tied the knot back in 2015 in Exeter at the Mamhead House. His comments come after his spouse proudly posted a picture of their daughter after she became a cheerleading champion.